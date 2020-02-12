Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Today, Spotty Showers Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a good deal of sunshine for President's Day with only occasional clouds. Winds are light. It's mild with a high around 50.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Temperatures are cold with a low of 35 in Philadelphia and the low 30s in some suburbs.

TUESDAY: Skies are mainly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible, especially during the late morning and afternoon. The high is 53. More rain is possible at night, especially toward the Shore.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It will be brisk and a bit cooler with a high of just 46.

THURSDAY: A brief show of colder air arrives. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 38.

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with another high around 38.

SATURDAY: Milder air returns on a southerly flow. We'll see partial sunshine and a more pleasant high of 49.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine, a few patchy clouds and a pleasant high of 52.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still mild with another high around 52.

