AccuWeather: Mild Trend Starts Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A disturbance to our north is spilling a few more clouds into the region this morning, but we'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds and our warming trend begins today when we hit 63 degrees for the high. Even down the shore the westerly flow allows temps to rise to the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure is scooting across New England and off of the coast of Connecticut. This leads to a southeasterly onshore wind and those that live at the shore know what that means in spring, chilly temps while inland it remains very mild. Wednesday's highs will reach the low to mid 60s inland, but right along the coast we will struggle in the upper 40s to near 50 as the ocean is only 40 degrees.
THURSDAY: That high has pushed far enough offshore that our winds shift around to the southwest and we see our warmest day of the stretch. Here in Philadelphia we will try to touch 72 with a mix of clouds and sun. The record high for this date is 72 from 1977 so we could match it. Along the shore temperatures should be able to reach into the upper 50s to near 60 as long as the wind coming off the land are strong enough.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower here and there at times, but by no means is this a wash-out. High 68.
SATURDAY: A linger shower is possible during the morning. Otherwise, returning sun, cooler, and windy. High 52.
SUNDAY: We'll see clouds and some sun. It turns cooler with a high of 49.
