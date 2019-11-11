AccuWeather: Mild Veterans Day, Cold Air Coming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a mix of clouds and sun for Veterans Day. Winds are light. It's milder with a high of 63.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight and some rain arrives before dawn. The low is 46.
TUESDAY: We'll start out with occasional rain and temperatures near 49. But it gets colder through the day and as temperatures drop, the rain could end as some wet snowflakes or even snow showers. Little or no accumulation is expected south of the Poconos.
The afternoon is breezy and much colder with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills likely in the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: We get a real taste of winter. Despite abundant sunshine, the high only reaches 35. A brisk wind will make it feel like it's in the 20's all day long.
THURSDAY: The cold air is still around at dawn with morning lows in the 20s, but it gets slightly more comfortable in the afternoon with a high of 43. Meanwhile, early sun gives way increasing clouds during the day.
FRIDAY: This is a mainly sunny end to the work week and not as cold with a high of 51.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a brief return of chilly air. The high dips to 42.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and so does our high temperature. We get to about 48 with rain is possible at night.
MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain possible. The high is a milder 52.
