AccuWeather: Mild Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows 26-30.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 51.CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 48.CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, dry and mild. High 48.THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 46.FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a showers. High 46.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49.SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild. High 52.