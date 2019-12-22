Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows 26-30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 51.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 48.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, dry and mild. High 48.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 46.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a showers. High 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild. High 52.

