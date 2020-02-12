Weather

AccuWeather: Milder Easter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 37-42.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Early morning sunshine quickly fades behind increasing clouds. Turning warmer during the afternoon. High 68.

MONDAY: Heavy morning rain and thunderstorms. Becoming very warm and very windy during the day with afternoon showers. High 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Some rain is likely during the afternoon. High 51. Wind chills in the 40's.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 58.

