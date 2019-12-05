AccuWeather: Milder end to the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Winds should diminish overnight and skies will attempt to go partly cloudy. Lows are cold, 20s in the burbs, 30s in the big cities.
FRIDAY: As we head into tomorrow, clouds quickly thicken again as a clipper system passes by to our north. Any breaks of sun would be near dawn with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the way. As the cold front associated with that system passes through late in the day, we could see a brief sprinkle or shower, but not expecting much with this moisture starved system. The best chance for rain will be in south Jersey and Delaware. We will however tap into some milder air as winds shift to the southwest out ahead of the front boosting temperatures up toward 50 for a high.
SATURDAY: Behind that front to start the weekend, high pressure from western Canada pushes into the Great Lakes giving us a northwest breeze and highs only around 40. At least it will be sunny, but very chilly if you plan to be putting up Christmas decorations.
SUNDAY: That area of high pressure is exiting off the New England coast and winds turn more southerly again. High clouds will increase giving us a milky look to the sky with temperatures rising toward seasonable levels of 47.
MONDAY: A miserable Monday sets in with a soaking rain. At least we'll have a milder high of 58, but far from fun for the Eagles to play in or fans to sit in.
TUESDAY: Waking up on Tuesday temperatures will still be in the low 50s. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance of more rain. The high hits 60!
WEDNESDAY: Its turns brisk and much colder. It's bright with partly sunny skies, but a high of only 38 is around 10 degrees below average.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News