AccuWeather: Milder for Easter Sunday, staying nice on Monday

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds in the morning will give way to more sun during the afternoon today. It will be a bit breezy at times, but also milder than yesterday with our high shooting up to 65.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It's still a bit breezy overnight and chilly, too, with a low of 44.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to a few patchy clouds later in the day. It's breezy and pleasant with another mild high of 67. A late night shower can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. An early morning shower can't be ruled out in the morning and again in the evening, but most of the day will be dry. The high slips to 65.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional breaks of sunshine. A morning shower is possible, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. Our high is 64.

THURSDAY: Clouds will share the skies with occasional sunshine. A couple of additional showers are possible late in the day and a night. The high is a similar 65.

FRIDAY: More clouds push into the region and we have a slightly better chance of an occasional shower through the day. The high slips to 59.

SATURDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with another chance of a shower or two. The high inches up to 63.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. We still can't rule out a spotty shower. The high is 61.

