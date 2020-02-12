Weather

AccuWeather: Milder Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 51-54.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds giving way to some sun during the afternoon. Turning warmer, delightful. High 75.

TUESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, pleasant. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 82.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 85

SUNDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 78.

