AccuWeather: Milder Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows 45-52.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy. A couple of showers are possible by evening (mainly west of the city). High 65.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially north and west of the city. The rain will taper off late in the day. Temperatures will warm late. High 69.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 68.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and damp with some rain likely. Most of the steady rains should be gone by the time the little ones are ready to go trick or treating, but there still could be a few showers around. High 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 56.

