Weather

AccuWeather: Milder today, soaking rain on Saturday

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see sunshine mixing with high clouds today. Winds are light. It's a bit milder with a high of 45.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It's not as cold with an overnight low of 31 which is actually several degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Sun will gradually give way to few more clouds during the day, but it's still not bad with an afternoon high of 50. The evening looks cloudy but dry all the way up to midnight or so.

SATURDAY: Rain begins before dawn and continues through the day. It will be a soaking rain at times, especially approaching lunch time and into the early afternoon. A total of .5" and 1" is expected, enough to cause slow travel. The high is 53. The rain probably tapers off late in the afternoon and early evening.

SUNDAY: Clouds will limit any sun. It's breezy and cooler with a high of just 46. A spotty shower is possible, especially in our north and west suburbs, but most of the day is dry.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's still breezy and chilly with a high of just 44.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool afternoon with our high slipping a bit to 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing cloud cover during the day. The high is 44.

THURSDAY: This is looking like an unsettled day with plenty of clouds and rain at times. The high is still slightly above-average at 46.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police find dogs eating body of owner inside home
Hit and run in Sicklerville leaves man dead
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Nelson Perez to be named next archbishop of Philadelphia: Source
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home
Old Ardmore Theater stays, 7-story condo building voted down
Show More
Man injured after being shot on Kelly Drive: Police
Video captures scene of deadly shooting in Target parking lot
Police investigate claim that Gritty assaulted 13-year-old
2 homemade explosive devices found in Chester County
DA: Chester Co. landlord charged after firing gun inside home
More TOP STORIES News