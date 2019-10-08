AccuWeather: Miserable Wednesday with rain and a chill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Low pressure is organizing off the Mid Atlantic coast and with some energy coming across the region from our west tomorrow we are in for a wet day as these two interact. Essentially this energy feeding into the coastal low will allow it to cutoff and sit and spin well offshore for the next 3 days. The biggest impacts from the storm will be felt across eastern Long Island and Cape Cod where the strongest winds of 50-60mph and the worst coastal flooding will take place. Clouds win out overnight for us with some showers by morning. A chilly wind out of the northeast between 10 and 20 mph. Lows in the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY: In our area we are looking at a half inch to one inch of rain across the region through the day. With a north-northeast wind at 12-25mph and temps holding right around 59, it will be a raw and dreary day. Right along the coast winds will gust between 35 and 45mph. That onshore wind will pile water up on the beaches and some minor tidal flooding is expected starting Wednesday evening and lasting through the rest of the week. Flooding levels could reach moderate in a few places along the Jersey Shore depending on how close the storm gets, but one saving grace will be that winds try to switch more northward on Thursday so not an onshore flow.
THURSDAY: We may try to dry out as that northerly wind taps into dry air around high pressure up in northern New England. Some of the atmospheric profiles show some breaks of sun through the day allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Windspeeds remain similar to Wednesday.
FRIDAY: The coastal low will try to spin back more moisture in the form of showers and lots of clouds, especially from I-95 and points east. It's still breezy. Some peeks of sun are possible the farther west you go. The high is 63.
SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun at times. A couple additional showers are possible, especially in the afternoon, but this is a mainly dry day with a pleasant high around 70.
SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs and we're rewarded with a nice, mostly sunny day with a high of 70.
MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 71.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More