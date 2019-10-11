Weather

AccuWeather: Moderate Coastal Flooding This Evening

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun today with a cool breeze and a seasonable high in Philadelphia of 69 degrees.

AT THE SHORE: Strong onshore winds will produce coastal flooding for another day. The Friday evening high tide is the last one of main concern, with moderate flooding likely near the ocean and along the Delaware Bay. Minor flooding is also possible along tidal sections of the Delaware River. Additional threats at the Shore: beach erosion, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a cool low of 50. Winds will die down a bit overnight.

SATURDAY: This looks like a pleasant, partly sunny day, with a high of 72. A stray shower is possible very late in the day or at night.

SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs, but a second feature arrives, increasing clouds during the day. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night, mainly south and east of Philadelphia. The high drops to 68.

MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny, pleasant day with our high inching up to 72.

TUESDAY: Another mainly sunny day is in store. The high hits 72.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with periods of rain. The high hits 65.

THURSDAY: Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the day. It's a lot cooler with a high of just 60.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Sisters spark weight loss domino effect with friends, family
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
Show More
Investigation continues into cause of house explosion in Torresdale
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
'Rally for Justice' demands changes to Philadelphia police
Temple football manager turns 'punt-off' into $20K for charity
3-year-old abducted from North Carolina playground reunited with family
More TOP STORIES News