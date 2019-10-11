AccuWeather: Moderate Coastal Flooding This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun today with a cool breeze and a seasonable high in Philadelphia of 69 degrees.
AT THE SHORE: Strong onshore winds will produce coastal flooding for another day. The Friday evening high tide is the last one of main concern, with moderate flooding likely near the ocean and along the Delaware Bay. Minor flooding is also possible along tidal sections of the Delaware River. Additional threats at the Shore: beach erosion, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a cool low of 50. Winds will die down a bit overnight.
SATURDAY: This looks like a pleasant, partly sunny day, with a high of 72. A stray shower is possible very late in the day or at night.
SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs, but a second feature arrives, increasing clouds during the day. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night, mainly south and east of Philadelphia. The high drops to 68.
MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny, pleasant day with our high inching up to 72.
TUESDAY: Another mainly sunny day is in store. The high hits 72.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds with periods of rain. The high hits 65.
THURSDAY: Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the day. It's a lot cooler with a high of just 60.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News