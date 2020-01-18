Weather

AccuWeather: Moisture Exits Tonight, Blustery Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for Lancaster, Berks, Northern Bucks, Northern Montgomery up through the Lehigh Valley & Poconos from 10 am Saturday to 10 pm Sunday. This is where we will see the highest snowfall accumulations.

This second band will likely be in the form of a mix quickly to rain for Philadelphia and areas southeastward. For areas along the Pa. Turnpike on north this second round is in the form of sleet and snow with now less of a chance to change to rain before everything pushes out by 10 pm to midnight.

Expected Snowfall Totals:
Poconos: 4-6"
Lehigh Valley & Far NW suburbs: 2-4"
I-95 and interior NW suburbs: 1-2"
Interior South Jersey and northern Delaware: Coating to 1"

Along the Coast: Little to nothing.

People across Philadelphia spent Friday night preparing for a dose of winter weather this weekend.



TONIGHT: Drying out, but blustery. Low: 32-34.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with wind gusts to 45 mph. High 40 with wind chills in the upper 20s, low 30s.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 32.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as harsh. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 47.

