Weather

AccuWeather: More Clouds and Drizzle Wednesday, Steadier Rain at Night

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a damp, raw day with plenty of clouds and occasional light rain and drizzle. The high hit 49 degrees.

TONIGHT: Some lingering drizzle and light shower activity lingers into the evening before we see some drying overnight. It remains rather cloudy and some patchy fog is possible by morning. The low is 45.

WEDNESDAY: This is another cloudy day with an occasional sprinkle or some drizzle. Steadier rain arrives later at night, between 10PM and 2AM, along with some possible thunder. The high is 54.

THURSDAY: The rain is over and some sun returns, but this is a windy and brisk day with a cooler high of 44. Winds will gust 40 to 45 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's brisk and colder with a high of just 41. Its another wind day, with gusts 30 to 35 mph, creating wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with a mix of clouds and sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but chilly end to the weekend with a high of 41. Winds will be lighter.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will still be a chilly day, but not quite as cold with a high of 45.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. A shower is possible. The high rebounds to 56.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Federal judge gives green light to safe injection site
Man killed in hit-and-run crash was part-time Temple student
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman North Philadelphia
Phanatic creators blast Phillies after mascot's redesign
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
Ben Simmons out for at least two weeks for back injury
Show More
Gov. Murphy proposes budget that boosts school, transit aid
Man arrested for making threats at Montco school: Police
Without Warning: Thousands living without working smoke detectors
Princeton man used 'movie money' on Christmas Day: Police
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
More TOP STORIES News