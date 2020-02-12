AccuWeather: More Clouds and Drizzle Wednesday, Steadier Rain at Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a damp, raw day with plenty of clouds and occasional light rain and drizzle. The high hit 49 degrees.
TONIGHT: Some lingering drizzle and light shower activity lingers into the evening before we see some drying overnight. It remains rather cloudy and some patchy fog is possible by morning. The low is 45.
WEDNESDAY: This is another cloudy day with an occasional sprinkle or some drizzle. Steadier rain arrives later at night, between 10PM and 2AM, along with some possible thunder. The high is 54.
THURSDAY: The rain is over and some sun returns, but this is a windy and brisk day with a cooler high of 44. Winds will gust 40 to 45 mph at times.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's brisk and colder with a high of just 41. Its another wind day, with gusts 30 to 35 mph, creating wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with a mix of clouds and sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but chilly end to the weekend with a high of 41. Winds will be lighter.
MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will still be a chilly day, but not quite as cold with a high of 45.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. A shower is possible. The high rebounds to 56.
