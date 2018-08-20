AccuWeather: More Clouds and Showers on the Way

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For the second day in a row, highs didn't climb out of the 70s in Philadelphia. After Sunday's high of 74 with rain, the high today hit 78. That's six degrees below the average high for August 20th.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: We turn out mostly cloudy and the humidity returns. Showers and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, are likely, mainly at night. The high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: This is a transition day. Clouds and lingering showers will dominate the morning. Then, clouds break for sun from west to east with a nice breeze and lower humidity. The high is 86.

THURSDAY: A strong area of high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity with dew points in the 50s and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.

FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.

SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds and a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Look for another high around 84.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to intervals of sunshine with a warmer high of 88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. The high climbs to 90.
