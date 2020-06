AccuWeather: More Clouds, More Humid, More Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather changes today in ways that not everyone is going to like. It's mostly cloudy and more humid. We also have a spotty shower or thunderstorm chance through the late afternoon. The high is 80.TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough with a slight chance of an early evening shower or storm. The low dips to 67.FRIDAY: Look for a virtual repeat of Thursday with a warm, humid afternoon and some afternoon showers and thunderstorms around (probably a few more than Thursday). Our high creeps up to 82.SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again. The high climbs to 83. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 85.MONDAY: It's still humid and we begin to turn up the heat a bit. Look for partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. Most of the day is dry. The high is a sweaty 90.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 92. Some scattered showers and storms move through in the afternoon.WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and still unstable. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty storm around and another high around 90. If we hit 90 degrees three days in a row, this will be our first heat wave of the year.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high hits 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app