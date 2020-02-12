AccuWeather: More Clouds South, More Sunshine North on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a late summer feel today with a high in Philadelphia of 87 and dewpoints in the lower to mid 60s, adding a noticeable touch of humidity to the air. We had plenty of sunshine, as we are situated between a stalled cold front to our northwest and a stationary front to our southeast.
TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region overnight. It remains muggy. The low is 69.
WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy, with more clouds to the south and more sunshine to the north, with somewhat humid air still in place. The high slips to 84. A shower is possible, mainly toward the South Jersey and Delaware coasts.
THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's warm and very humid with a high of 84. A cold front dropping in our direction from the north will trigger some heavy showers which could produce some flooding downpours in spots.
FRIDAY: An early shower can't be ruled out, but overall, this is a transition day with clouds giving way to sun and a more comfortable afternoon. Look for lower humidity and a high of 78.
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, but it likely stays dry. The high is a pleasant, below-average 77.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day at this point, with some showers possible here and there. It's humid with a high of 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. We have lower humidity and a pleasant high of 81.
TUESDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable high of 76.
