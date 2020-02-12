AccuWeather: More clouds, spotty showers this afternoon and tonight

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine is giving way to increasing clouds today with a few spotty showers at times during the afternoon. The high is a mild 67. Keep a rain hood or an umbrella handy later today, just in case one of these showers pops up.

TONIGHT: We have more showers with mainly cloudy skies. The low is 54.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and somewhat cooler weather is on tap with some rain at times. The high is 60.

FRIDAY: It's still cloudy and damp with a few leftover showers around. The high is even cooler at 57.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. This looks like a mainly dry, much nicer day with partly sunny skies. The high bounces back to 61.

SUNDAY: The forecast is improving for the second half of the weekend. Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Later in the afternoon, clouds will increase, but it looks like any showers probably hold off until later at night. Our high is a pleasant 63.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a few more showers at times. The high hits a milder 68.

WEDNESDAY: It remains cloudy with yet more showers. The high cools a bit to 64, but that's close to average for late April.

