PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have more showers with mainly cloudy skies. The low is 54.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and somewhat cooler weather is on tap with some rain at times. The high is 60.
FRIDAY: It's still cloudy and damp with a few leftover showers around. The high is even cooler at 57.
SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. This looks like a mainly dry, much nicer day with partly sunny skies. The high bounces back to 61.
SUNDAY: The forecast is improving for the second half of the weekend. Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Later in the afternoon, clouds will increase, but it looks like any showers probably hold off until later at night. Our high is a pleasant 63.
MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. The high is a seasonable 65.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a few more showers at times. The high hits a milder 68.
WEDNESDAY: It remains cloudy with yet more showers. The high cools a bit to 64, but that's close to average for late April.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: More clouds, spotty showers tonight
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News