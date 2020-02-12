AccuWeather: More Clouds Than Sun, Some Showers On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds ruled the skies today, especially the southern half of our area. The high in Philadelphia only hit 77 degrees. That's six degrees below average. Highs at the shore were stuck in the 60s.
TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few more start sprinkles and showers around, especially south. The low is 64 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with spotty showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 78.
FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.
SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high climbs to 85. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 87.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 90 again. Some scattered showers and storms move through in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun is on tap with another spotty storm around and another high around 90. If we hit 90 degrees three days in a row, this will be our first heat wave of the year.
