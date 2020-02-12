weather

AccuWeather: More clouds today, mid-summer preview later this week

By
AccuWeather: A few spotty showers this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see more clouds than sun today, but it's mainly dry and comfortable with a nice high of 73. A spotty shower or rumble of thunder is possible this afternoon and evening, mainly in our northern and western suburbs.

TONIGHT: A very scattered shower can't be ruled out early this evening, but most areas remain dry. Clouds give way to partial clearing overnight and we get a comfortable low of 53 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible, especially north of the city. Our high is 75.

TUESDAY: Temperatures start to climb. Look for mostly sunny skies with a warm and pleasant high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly sunny and warm day with our high inching into the 80s across most of the region. Look for a high in Philadelphia of 85.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high is 87, making this a real mid-summer preview! A late day or night time spotty shower is possible, but most areas remain dry.

FRIDAY: It's still quite warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 85. A very spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but it's only about a 20% chance and many areas will remain dry.

SATURDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Again, this only looks like about a 20% chance, so most areas remain dry. The high is still very warm: 88.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm exists again, but most areas again remain dry. The high reaches 85.

