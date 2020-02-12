AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, More Unsettled On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will be more prevalent today, especially in the southern half of the region. A spotty stray shower can't be ruled out, especially in southern neighborhoods, but most of the day is dry. Northern areas will probably see more sun, since you're farther away from the storm system that's inching in our direction from the south. It's still not very humid. The high is a comfortable 75. At the Shore, highs are between 68 and 70 again. The rip current risk is Moderate today.
TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few more start sprinkles and showers around, especially south. The low is 63 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with spotty showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 79.
FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.
SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high climbs to 85. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 87.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 90 again. Another scattered shower or storm is not out of the question.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun is on tap with another spotty storm around and another high around 90.
