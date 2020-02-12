Weather

AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, More Unsettled On Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will be more prevalent today, especially in the southern half of the region. A spotty stray shower can't be ruled out, especially in southern neighborhoods, but most of the day is dry. Northern areas will probably see more sun, since you're farther away from the storm system that's inching in our direction from the south. It's still not very humid. The high is a comfortable 75. At the Shore, highs are between 68 and 70 again. The rip current risk is Moderate today.

TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few more start sprinkles and showers around, especially south. The low is 63 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with spotty showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 79.

FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.

SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high climbs to 85. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 87.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 90 again. Another scattered shower or storm is not out of the question.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun is on tap with another spotty storm around and another high around 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman
Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
Kenney designates Juneteenth as official city holiday
Hearing loud booms in Philly? They are probably fireworks
Philly warns restaurants to follow safety guidelines
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Philly officer shot while subduing suspect leaves hospital
Show More
Delco DA announces Criminal Justice Reform Task Force
Smith Playground reopens with new safety measures
Salons, personal care businesses prepare to open next week in N.J.
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
More TOP STORIES News