AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, T'Storms Late Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with occasional sun today. It's mainly dry, but a very spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high reaches around 67.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Some evening showers are possible here and there. Late at night and overnight, a line of thunderstorms is possible. The low is 55.
WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): A warm front moves through in the early morning hours, bringing some showers and potentially gusty thunderstorms. These should be off the coast early in the morning rush hour. Behind the front, we see afternoon sunshine and a warm high of 75.
THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with a spotty thunderstorm late in the morning into early afternoon, as a cold front pushes through. We hit an early high of 62 degrees. Then, winds pick up and temperatures drop.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still very windy with a shower at times. Our high is 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 57.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies return and rain arrives during the late afternoon or evening. The high improves to 64.
MONDAY: Lingering rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, this is a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a high of 66.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools to 60.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More