AccuWeather: More Clouds Wednesday, Halloween Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a gray day, with lots of clouds and occasional drizzle. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 62 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clouds hold their ground and more spotty drizzle is possible overnight, especially toward the shore. The low is a relatively mild 57.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a stray sprinkle around and another above average high of 68.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely for the holiday. The rain begins early and lasts through most of the day, before possibly tapering off in some neighborhoods by evening. A second round of steadier rain arrives later at night. The high is 74. Trick or treating will be breezy and mild, with temperatures in the low 70s and the chance of a few showers.
FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain gives way to a quick return of sunshine and drying, but it's a windy, cooler day with a high of 56.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 56.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another cool high around 54.
TUESDAY: Look for a blend of sun and clouds with a stray shower around. The high improves to 62.
