AccuWeather: More Cold Air, Some Snow On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds toward morning. It's still cold with a low of 24 in Philadelphia and closer to 20 in some suburbs.
TUESDAY: A weak disturbance to our west will push in by early morning providing a period of light snow north and light rain southeast. Only the Poconos are under a Winter Weather Advisory as 3 or 4 inches could fall there. Closer to home a brief coating near the Pennsylvania Turnpike to as much as 2" in the Lehigh Valley could fall making for some slick spots during the morning commute. For Philadelphia area we may start as a few brief flakes, but then transition to rain as temperatures begin to warm slowly. There could even be a brief period of freezing rain near the City between the transition from snow to rain, but it would not last long. To the southeast temperatures will be warm enough for all rain. All of the precipitation ends by early afternoon and even a few peeks of sun are likely by sunset. High temperatures up by 40 during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a blustery, cold wind. The high is 34 with wind chills in the 20s. Some light snow is possible at night.
THURSDAY: We are keeping eyes on a late week pattern which will feature a sprawling arctic high across southern Canada over toward the Hudson Bay. This will give us high temperatures at or below freezing for several days. At the same time, several pieces of energy will be ejecting eastward out of the southern jet. While these are all strung out and not one consolidated ball of energy, it will make for an extended period of on and off light snow beginning Wednesday night and lasting into Friday. This will be another long duration event with several inches possible when all is said and done. Just how much depends on how strong the dry arctic air pushes south and how much Gulf moisture gets pulled northward by all of these disturbances. Several inches of accumulation are possible, depending on the exact track of the storm center. Our high is 32.
FRIDAY: Some light snow is possible. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy and cold conditions with a high of 32 and wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for partly sunny skies and a cold high of 29.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a period of snow or flurries possible. The high is 30.
MONDAY: Arctic air settles into the region with partly sunny skies and a high of just 24.
