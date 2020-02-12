PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sun gives way to increasing high clouds during the day. Winds drop off, especially in the afternoon and it's more comfortable with a high of 52.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. It's chilly, but not as cold as recent nights with a low of 41.
FRIDAY: More clouds arrive and a few showers are possible later in the day and at night. The high is a seasonable 50.
SATURDAY: An area of low pressure cutting north from the deep South will bring us a chilly, windy and wet day with a cold rain falling from dawn through most of the afternoon. A 1-2" rainfall is expected with the highest totals in South Jersey and Delaware where totals could move closer to 3". Since morning temperatures will be no worse than the upper 30s and low 40s with an afternoon high of 49, it looks too warm for any ice and snow. Winds will gust into the 40s at times.
SUNDAY: The rain may be over, but the aftermath of our Saturday storm will be a very chilly Sunday with a cold, blustery wind. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of just 42 and wind chills making it feel like the low 30s all day long.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and we get another brisk and chilly high of just 42 with a few sprinkles or flurries around.
TUESDAY: We have largely sunny skies, but it's still brisk and very chilly with a high of just 44.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with slightly milder air arriving during the afternoon. The high rises to 47.
THURSDAY: Clouds return along with a few showers. The high bumps to 49.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: More Comfortable Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News