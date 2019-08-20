AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like near 100 at the height of the afternoon heating over the next two afternoons. Cool drinks, a/c and fans when indoors and time outs in the shade will all be important. Look out for seniors, young kids and pets.
TODAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still hot and humid with a high of 90 and a heat index value reaching 100 during the afternoon. A spotty thunderstorm is also possible, especially in the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT: An evening storm is possible. The rest of the overnight will be muggy with a low of 77.
WEDNESDAY: We're hitting the repeat button. It's another mix of clouds and sun with hot and muggy air in place. A spotty strong to severe thunderstorm is possible again, especially in the northern half of the region. The high is 92 with a heat index near 100.
THURSDAY: The heat eases by one whole degree. We're looking at partial sunshine again with another shot of high humidity and another shower or thunderstorm around. The heat wave rolls on with a high of 91 and a heat index in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day and much more comfortable. We still have a chance of a storm in southern areas. The high is a much more refreshing 80.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.
SUNDAY: This is another warm, mostly sunny day with a nice high of 81.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's another nice day with another high of 81.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a possible uptick in humidity. The high is 83.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News