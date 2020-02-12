Weather

AccuWeather: More Humid Days Ahead, Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After five days in a row of low humidity and temperatures in the 70s, the high in Philadelphia jumped to 83 degrees and dewpoints climbed into the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough with a slight chance of an early evening shower or storm. The low dips to 67.

FRIDAY: Look for a virtual repeat of Thursday with a warm, humid afternoon and some afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. Our high hits 82.

SATURDAY: This looks like a seasonably warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again. The high hits 83. Summer officially arrives at 5:43 p.m.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 85.

MONDAY: It's still humid and we begin to turn up the heat a bit. Look for partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. Most of the day is dry. The high is a sweaty 90.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 92. Some scattered showers and storms move through in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and still unstable. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty storm around and another high around 90. If we hit 90 degrees three days in a row, this will be our first heat wave of the year.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high hits 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
NJ Governor Announces Plan to Reopen Insides of Malls
Action News Celebrates 50 Years! | 1-Hour special airs TONIGHT at 8pm on 6abc
AG Josh Shapiro, lawmakers call for banning chokeholds
Hospital bills more than $1M for COVID-19 survivor's 2 months of care
Books on race sell out as Americans try to understand race
Budget deal cuts Philly police funding; increases for housing, education
Show More
Fran Dunphy named interim AD at Temple
American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
Penn alum creates job site for those unemployed due to COVID-19
Columbus monument in Trenton, N.J. covered after vandalism
More TOP STORIES News