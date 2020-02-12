PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After five days in a row of low humidity and temperatures in the 70s, the high in Philadelphia jumped to 83 degrees and dewpoints climbed into the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough with a slight chance of an early evening shower or storm. The low dips to 67.
FRIDAY: Look for a virtual repeat of Thursday with a warm, humid afternoon and some afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. Our high hits 82.
SATURDAY: This looks like a seasonably warm and humid start to the official summer season. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again. The high hits 83. Summer officially arrives at 5:43 p.m.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and a bit warmer. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 85.
MONDAY: It's still humid and we begin to turn up the heat a bit. Look for partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. Most of the day is dry. The high is a sweaty 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 92. Some scattered showers and storms move through in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and still unstable. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another spotty storm around and another high around 90. If we hit 90 degrees three days in a row, this will be our first heat wave of the year.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high hits 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: More Humid Days Ahead, Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More