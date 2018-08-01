AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today

TODAY: Its partly sunny, very humid and at times, some thunderstorms and heavy showers are possible. A strong storm is also not out of the question, especially in the northwestern suburbs later today or tonight. The high is 88.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, muggy air and another shower or thunderstorm around. The low is a very warm and humid 76.THURSDAY: A variable mix of clouds and sun is expected. It's still warm and muggy with another shower or drenching thunderstorm possible, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high is 88.FRIDAY: We remain humid and unsettled. Any thunderstorm, while spotty, could still produce a drenching downpour in our muggy air mass. The high is 87.SATURDAY: Unlike last weekend, when the humidity subsided and we transitioned to more comfortable weather, this weekend sees a continuation of our sticky, unsettled pattern. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with another warm and humid feel. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high is 85.SUNDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with high humidity and yet another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is a hotter 90. It will probably feel like the mid 90s.MONDAY: Look for partial sunshine, humid air and yet another chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Our high is a hot 90.TUESDAY: Is there a break in our unsettled pattern? It doesn't look like it! As of now, we're in for yet another warm and humid day with a thunderstorm around. The high hits 91. If we get three straight days of 90 or better, it will mark the season's second heat wave.WEDNESDAY: A cold front passes through the region, sparking some strong, gusty thunderstorms. As of now, the best chance of these looks is in the morning hours into early afternoon, but this far out, changes with the timing are possible. The high is 87.-----