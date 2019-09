AccuWeather: More Humid Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Lows 59-65.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 90.MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 90. Autumn arrives at 3:50 am.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 78.WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82.SATURDAY: Warm, humid with clouds and sun. High 84.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app