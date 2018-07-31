WEATHER

AccuWeather: More Humid Wednesday, Scattered Downpours and Thunderstorms

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on July 31, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was a fairly quiet day in weather, with mostly cloudy skies and a sharp uptick in humidity.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, building humidity and a few more spotty showers. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out, mainly after midnight. The low is a muggy 73.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies and even higher humidity. A drenching shower or thunderstorm is possible in a couple spots, mainly during the afternoon. Our high reaches about 88, but it will feel like the low 90s.

THURSDAY: A variable mix of clouds and sun is expected. It's still warm and muggy with another afternoon shower or drenching thunderstorm possible. The high is a hot, muggy 90.

FRIDAY: We remain humid and unsettled. Any thunderstorm, while spotty, could still produce a drenching downpour in our muggy air mass. The high is 89.

SATURDAY: Unlike last weekend, when the humidity subsided and we transitioned to more comfortable weather, this weekend sees a continuation of our sticky, unsettled pattern. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with another warm and humid feel. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88. It will feel like 90 or so.

SUNDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with high humidity and yet another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is a hotter 90. It will probably feel like the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Look for partial sunshine, humid air and yet another chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Our high is a hot 92.

TUESDAY: Is there a break in our unsettled pattern? Doesn't look like it! As of now, this looks like another warm and humid day with a thunderstorm around. It's likely still humid. The high hits 93
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
