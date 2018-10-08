WEATHER

AccuWeather: More Overnight Fog, Then A Warm Tuesday Afternoon

Cecily Tynan has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 4 p.m. on October 8, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds ruled the day with some drizzle and fog. After temperatures near 80 yesterday, highs hovered near 70 degrees on this damp Columbus Day.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist. It's still muggy with some areas of fog developing by morning. The low is 67.

TUESDAY: Morning fog and clouds give way to some breaks of sun. It's warmer and still sticky. The high climbs to 83.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, gives way to some midday sun. Then, clouds are on the increase by evening. It's still warm and muggy. An afternoon or evening shower is possible. We see another high around 83.

THURSDAY: All eyes are on the remnants of hurricane Michael. The storm is expected to make landfall around Tuesday on the Florida panhandle before moving north. The storm is currently expected to pass us to the south as a tropical storm or remnant low. Either way, if the storm is close enough, we can see periods of rain, some of it heavy enough to cause flooding. In general, we're calling for a warm and humid day with periods of rain likely. A spotty, drenching thunderstorm is also possible. Our high slips to 79.

FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but in general, we bid farewell to Michael and welcome the coolest air mass we've had so far this season. Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of just 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a fall chill. The high slips to 62.

SUNDAY: More clouds gather and a couple of showers are possible. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s! The afternoon high is still cool: 65.

MONDAY: It's a partly sunny, cool start to the work week. The high is 65.

