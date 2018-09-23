AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way

It was a cloud, cool, damp start to fall. The high in Philadelphia only hit 65 degrees, that's ten degrees below average, with .3" of rain.TONIGHT: Leftover evening showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool with areas of fog. Lows 55-60.MONDAY: Becoming cloudy and breezy with light rain developing late in the day and at night (mainly west of the city). High 68.TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with occasional rain. High 78.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 82.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a spotty shower. High 72.FRIDAY: Humid, clouds and sun. A shower is possible during the day. High 76.SATURDAY: Lowering humidity with some sunshine. High 71.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with some showers possible. High 68.