AccuWeather: More Rain This Weekend

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds rolled in today along with a few afternoon showers. The high in Philadelphia only hit 44 degrees. That's six degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Clouds break and the low drops to a seasonable 32 degrees.

SATURDAY: We await a more potent system to arrive, but the core of it will stay way to our northwest out by the Great Lakes with just a warm front moving through our area. We may see a peak of sun for an hour or two at dawn, but clouds quickly thicken and rain moves in from southwest to northeast during the afternoon. This will be a soaking rain on the order of 1/2" to 1" and a wet evening is in store if you have plans to be out shopping or at holiday parties. It will be a damp and chilly day with a high of 46.

SUNDAY: That warm front is lifting north of us, but some lingering showers and fog due to the warmer air moving over the cold ground will greet us in the morning. High temps will reach 63, despite not much In the way of sunshine. If we are lucky, there may be some brightening of the sky near sunset when Hanukkah begins.

MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game with temps in the 40s. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.

TUESDAY: Its partly sunny. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another brisk and cold day with a high of only 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool, with a high of 40.

FRIDAY: It looks to stay cold with partly sunny skies and a high of 42 and the chance of rain or snow showers arriving at night.
