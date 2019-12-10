AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a mild, cloudy day with rain developing during the late morning and continuing through the afternoon. It's a bit breezy at times. The high is 60.
TONIGHT: Some additional rain is possible, although some of us may see a bit of a lull in the evening. Overnight, the rain changes to some light wet snow. The low plunges to 35.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see some light wet snow during the morning commute in much of the region, although most if not all accumulation should be on the grass and metal surfaces like car roofs. Roads will be warm and will have a hard time supporting much of this. Overall, we're looking at a slushy coating to 2". The snow moves off the coast by about lunch time and some sun returns. The high is a chilly 40.
THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but very cold with a high of only 35 and wind chills in the 20's.
FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day. Rain arrives at night. Our high increases to 47.
SATURDAY: Some morning rain is possible, but sunny breaks develop during the afternoon and it's milder. The high shoots up to 57.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's breezy. A passing shower can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 50.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk breeze. The high slips to 45.
TUESDAY: It's cloudy with some rain or snow possible. The high is 43.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News