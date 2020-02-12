Weather

AccuWeather: More Scattered Storms Today, Then Heat Returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. It's warm and moderately humid with a high of 84. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from late morning through early evening. At the Shore: highs near 80 with a spotty shower or storm. There's a moderate risk of rip currents from about Ocean City, NJ, to the North Jersey beaches.

TONIGHT: Some isolated early evening showers and storms move through before we see partial clearing later tonight. The low is 69.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies through the majority of the day. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out later on, mainly in counties on the northeast side of the region. The high ticks up to a hotter 90.

FRIDAY: The heat returns full-force with the high reaching 95, making this the hottest day so far this year. It will be a bit humid. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in northern suburbs, but most of the region remains dry.

SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): We have a front dropping down out of New England which makes for a tricky forecast. For now, we're calling for partly sunny skies and a warm high of 85. If the front holds up to our north, it could be hotter. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this is by no means a wash-out. That said, it's a good idea to have a plan to head indoors if you hear thunder.

SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, somewhat hotter end to the holiday weekend. The high hits 90. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible with our high creeping up to 91.

TUESDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. It's a little hotter with a high of 92. Another isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question. After a few teases over the last couple of weeks, this could finally mark our first actual heat wave of the season (three days in a row with a high of at least 90).

WEDNESDAY: It's hot and humid with another spotty storm possible and a high of 92.

