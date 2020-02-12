AccuWeather: More Scattered Storms Wednesday, Then Heat Returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to increasing clouds with some spotty late day and early evening downpours. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 86.
TONIGHT: Some isolated early evening downpours move through. Otherwise, we see partly cloudy skies. It's a bit humid overnight with a low of 71.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still warm and moderately humid with a high of 84. There's a better chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies through the majority of the day. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in counties on the northeast side of the region. The high ticks up to 90.
FRIDAY: The heat returns with the high reaching up to 95, the hottest day so far this year. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but mainly in northern suburbs. Most of the region remains dry.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): We have a front dropping down out of New England which makes for a tricky forecast. For now, we're calling for partly sunny skies and a warm high of 87. If the front holds up to our north, it could be hotter. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this is by no means a wash-out. That said, it's a good idea to have a plan to head indoors if you hear thunder.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny end to the holiday weekend. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high hits 90.
MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high creeps up to 91.
TUESDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. It's a little hotter with a high of 92. Another isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question.
