Weather

AccuWeather: More Severe Storms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with strong late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We are at a risk for severe weather with scattered storms potentially involving damaging winds. The storms will likely be slow moving and could produce flooding downpours. Otherwise it's partly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 89.

FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 88. There's a slight chance for a scattered late day shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: The front finally approaches the area and triggers scattered late day storms. It's warm and humid with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 78.

MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.

TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 84.

WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
1 arrested following second night of ATM explosions
Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philly: Police
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Show More
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
City removes Frank Rizzo statue
2 storms packed powerful punch in Chester Co.
Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, NJ
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News