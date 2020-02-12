AccuWeather: More Severe Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with strong late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We are at a risk for severe weather with scattered storms potentially involving damaging winds. The storms will likely be slow moving and could produce flooding downpours. Otherwise it's partly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 89.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 88. There's a slight chance for a scattered late day shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: The front finally approaches the area and triggers scattered late day storms. It's warm and humid with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. High: 88.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 78.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 84.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.
