AccuWeather: Rainy And Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Breezy with rain and a thunderstorm during the morning. Cloudy and cool by afternoon with leftover showers. Wind chills in the 40's. High 54.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and damp with a spotty shower. Lows 40-45.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with a shower in places. Wind chills in the 40's. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and windy with a shower late in the day. High 62.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and a thunderstorm early. Tapering off to showers during the afternoon. High 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 66.

