PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Breezy with rain and a thunderstorm during the morning. Cloudy and cool by afternoon with leftover showers. Wind chills in the 40's. High 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and damp with a spotty shower. Lows 40-45.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with a shower in places. Wind chills in the 40's. High 53.
WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and windy with a shower late in the day. High 62.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and a thunderstorm early. Tapering off to showers during the afternoon. High 64.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High 63.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Rainy And Cool
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More