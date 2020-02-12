weather

AccuWeather: More Storms, Downpours Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Karen Rogers says oppressive heat and humidity stay one more day, and some areas are now being hit with afternoon storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for parts of the area. Check 6abc.com/weather/alerts for the latest.

A Flood Warning continues for the Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford for moderate flooding until 5pm.

A Heat Advisory continues for the Philadelphia metro area until 8pm tonight.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says oppressive heat and humidity stay one more day, and some areas are now being hit with afternoon storms.



TODAY: Very warm and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms. The best chance will be late afternoon and into early tonight. Like yesterday, there is very little steering flow and any storm that forms could be slow moving, which increases the the threat of flooding downpours. High 90.

THURSDAY: A cold front finally presses through the area changing the airmass. It starts with high humidity in the morning, but dew points drop during the day and the temperature only reaches 82. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. High 82.

FRIDAY: It's dramatically cooler with temperatures more than ten degrees below average. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. High 69.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking very good. Expect a good deal of sunshine and a high of 77. It's possible we see a shower, especially west of Philadelphia, but most areas just stay dry.

SUNDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a comfortable high of 78.

MONDAY: We'll see more seasonable temps with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 82.

TUESDAY: It looks like a nice, warm day with some sun and a high of 84.

