weather

AccuWeather: More Storms, Downpours Tonight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

StormTracker 6 Live Radar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening scattered thunderstorms, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 73.

THURSDAY: A cold front finally presses through the area changing the airmass. It starts with high humidity in the morning, but dew points drop during the day and the temperature only reaches 82. We'll see times of clouds and sun.


EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says dangerous lightning and the threat of flash flooding lasts through the evening.



FRIDAY: It's dramatically cooler with temperatures more than ten degrees below average. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High 72.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking very good. Expect a good deal of sunshine and a high of 82. It's possible we see a shower, especially west of Philadelphia, but most areas just stay dry.

SUNDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a more humid high of 84.

MONDAY: Times of clouds and sunshine with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 86.

TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun and a high of 82. A late day shower of thunderstorm is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. The high drops to 76.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course
Residents cleanup after flash floods tear through region
2.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Ocean County
Severe storms flood streets, topple trees across region
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course
Philly to lift final COVID restrictions, including indoor mask mandate, on Friday
Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker is back after cancer battle
Man charged with 'sextortion' connected to woman's suicide
Marine recruit from South Jersey dies in final test of training
Philadelphia police, Penn Medicine partner to give kids new bikes
Dunkin' killing suspect may be linked to several violent crimes: police
Show More
Residents cleanup after flash floods tear through region
Police release new video of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Suspect arrived to scene 'enraged' before killing young father: Police
NJ reports relatively few COVID-19 "breakthrough" cases
More TOP STORIES News