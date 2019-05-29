Weather

AccuWeather: More storms moving through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: The pattern stays active into parts of Wednesday and Thursday as several disturbances ride over the top of the strong ridge across the southeastern U.S.. Look for clouds and sun on Wednesday with rising humidity. Later in the afternoon and evening, some strong storms will develop with another threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The high is 84.

THURSDAY: It's another unsettled day with hazy sunshine, high humidity and another chance for some strong afternoon and night time thunderstorms. The high is 89.

FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 78.

SATURDAY: It's looking like a nice start to the weekend with no worse than partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a nice high of 81.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 83. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: A front clears the region and much cooler air returns to the area with our high halting at around 73, several degrees below average.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 76.

