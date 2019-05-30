Weather

AccuWeather: More Storms Tonight; Quiet Weather Returns Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After another warm and humid day, strong storms moving arrived right in time for the evening commute. Heavy rain is the main threat, with flash flooding a concern.

TONIGHT: Storms will move off the coast by midnight and eventually, skies begin to clear overnight. Humidity also drops. The low is 66.

FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a mostly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 83.

SATURDAY: It's looking like a relatively nice start to the weekend with lower humidity and a nice high of 84. A shower it possible at night.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with some showers and thunderstorms around. The high drops to 80.

MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 70, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 71, which is somewhat cool for June.

WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.

THURSDAY: It's a bit warmer with a mix of clouds and sun and another afternoon or evening thunderstorm around. The high: 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
Storm damage in Montgomery County
16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown
Man, 73, critical after hit-and-run in Kensington
Show More
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
Doylestown residents begin cleanup after Wednesday's storm
R. Kelly facing 11 new counts of sex charges in Chicago
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
Chicago police release Jussie Smollett case files
More TOP STORIES News