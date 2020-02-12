Weather

AccuWeather: More Sun, Less Wind, Milder Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see more sunshine than we did yesterday with the northeast half of the region brighter than the southwest. The winds are not as strong as recent days. Our high reaches 69. At the Shore, look for a cool, light breeze and highs around 60.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Winds remain light. The low is not as cool: 55.

FRIDAY: Finally, the high pressure center that's been blocking a rainmaker to our west for several straight days, begins to erode and that storm system drives east. The result is a cloudy day for us with some spotty showers arriving in the morning and continuing into the night. The high hits 71.

SATURDAY: It's still unsettled with lots of clouds in place and some more scattered showers. An isolated downpour can't be ruled out as well as some thunder. The high creeps up to 74.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high hits 73.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 73.

TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or a thunderstorm possible. The high inches up to 82.

THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and warm with another high around 82 and another spotty shower or thunderstorm.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
