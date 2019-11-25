AccuWeather: More Sunshine, Even Warmer Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! High pressure brought us abundant sunshine and a comfortable high of 54.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds drop down to almost nothing, but it gets cold. The low in Philadelphia is 37. Outlying suburbs dip to around the freezing mark.
TUESDAY: It's another mostly sunny day with an even milder high of 60.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return to the picture with some spotty showers during the day, but it's still mild with a high of 58. It will get increasingly windy during the afternoon and at night.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to strong winds gusting to 40-45mph. Sun will mix with occasional clouds. The high is 51 with winds becoming even more blustery in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 47.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44. A wintry mix and rain will arrive at night
SUNDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain likely for at least part of the day. It could begin briefly as snow. The high ticks up a few degrees to 48.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, with a high of just 44.
