AccuWeather: More Sunshine Tuesday, A Soaking Rain Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds give way to wall to wall sunshine, light winds and an unseasonably warm high of 74.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear, winds are very light and temperatures drop. Look for chilly overnight lows of 49 in Philadelphia and about 40 in some outlying suburbs.

TUESDAY: This is another beautiful day, although a little cooler. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds move in early and rain arrives by midday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and doesn't wrap up until the evening. Expect a very wet and slow evening commute. The high is 67.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves off to the east and mostly sunny skies return. It's blustery and much cooler, however, with a chilly high of just 59.

FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see mostly sunny skies again, but it's still a bit cool. Our high: 64.

SATURDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant start to the weekend. The high improves to 66.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a warmer high of 72 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).

MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds mix with the sun and a shower can't be ruled out. The high is 72.

