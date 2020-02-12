AccuWeather: More Sunshine Tuesday, Warm Winds Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few early showers ended quickly and clouds gave way to sunny breaks today with a seasonable afternoon high of 70.
TONIGHT: Skies clear out overnight. A bit of patchy fog may form by morning, but not enough to prevent temperatures from taking a significant dip. Look for a low of 53 in Philadelphia with some outlying suburbs dropping into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some occasional clouds. It's a pleasant afternoon with our high ticking up to 72.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It will be breezy and warmer with a high of 78. A late-day or night time shower can't be ruled out as a weak front passes through the region.
THURSDAY: Behind our departing system, we'll see a windy, cooler day with plenty of sunshine, but a high of just 68.
FRIDAY: Winds calm down and we get a nice dose of abundant sunshine, but it will still be cool with a high of 68.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a pleasant change temperature-wise with a warmer high of 72.
SUNDAY: Clouds move in with the chance of late rain, depending on the track of what is now Tropical Storm Delta. We hit a high of 73.
MONDAY: Rain is possible. The high hits 72.
