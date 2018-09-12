AccuWeather: More Tropical Humidity and Scattered Downpours

It was a warm, 85 degrees, humid day with scattered downpours heavy enough to cause some localized flooding as a stationary front is stalled over our area,TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and thunderstorms around. Patchy dense fog develops and a fog advisory is in effect along the coast. The low is 71.THURSDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It's still humid. Another stray shower is possible, but most locations are dry. Our high reaches 80.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible, but most of us remain dry. The high is 77.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of clouds with some sunny breaks. It still appears as though Hurricane Florence will be suppressed to our south in the Carolinas and Virginia thanks to a large area of high pressure locked in place over New England. As a result, the weekend looks dry. At the Shore, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents winds are likely.SUNDAY: With Florence staying south, this is a partly cloudy, warm and humid second half of the weekend with breezy conditions and a high around 82. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.MONDAY: Increasing clouds and humid with another high around 82. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.TUESDAY: A front moves through, picking up remnants of Hurricane Florence, bringing rounds of rain, heavy at times. The high is 79.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still warm and humid with yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high= hits 79 again.