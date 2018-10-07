WEATHER

AccuWeather: More Warmth on the Way

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine, with a warm high of 78 degrees. That's eight degrees above average and felt even warmer with dewpoints near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with some areas of fog. Lows 63-68.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy and humid. A brief passing shower is possible for some. High 75.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, sticky. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 83.

THURSDAY: Very warm and humid with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 78.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and refreshing! High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain possible. High 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with more showers possible. High 63.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Haiti quake causes injuries, damages homes, hospital, church
Cecily Tynan visits with the Lemurs from Madagascar at the Philadelphia Zoo
Tornado prompts Pa. nursing home evacuation
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
Body found in vacant lot in Roxborough
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Show More
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
More News