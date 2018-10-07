AccuWeather: More Warmth on the Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine, with a warm high of 78 degrees. That's eight degrees above average and felt even warmer with dewpoints near 70 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with some areas of fog. Lows 63-68.
MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy and humid. A brief passing shower is possible for some. High 75.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, sticky. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 83.
THURSDAY: Very warm and humid with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and refreshing! High 65.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain possible. High 62.
SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with more showers possible. High 63.
