AccuWeather: More wintry weather this weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and an ACCUWEATHER ALERT have both been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania, including the city of Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with snow during the morning hours. Tapering off during the morning commute. The rest of the day is dry but cold and rather cloudy. High 34.

FRIDAY: Latest models show Friday's wave of low pressure missing us to the south. Morning clouds give way to sunshine. The high drops to 30.

SATURDAY: It stays cold. Look for sun giving way to more clouds during the afternoon with some snow quickly changing to sleet and/or freezing rain late in the afternoon or evening. The high is just 28.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): This is a mostly cloudy, cold day with a bit of sleet and freezing rain possible, especially in the morning, thanks to a coastal system passing us by. The high is 37.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Arctic air settles into the region. We have mostly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region and a mix of snow and ice is possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Our high hits 34.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.

